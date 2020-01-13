Life AA for food addiction — how overeaters are changing their lives Compulsive overeating is more common than we think, but there is hope for those affected BL PREMIUM

Sweet papers in the car and under the bed. Secret eating, sometimes at night. Stashes of food hidden in cupboards for those desperate times in the middle of the night. A feeling you just can’t satisfy your hunger. These are some of the behaviours of compulsive overeaters like Sharon, who had suffered with the disorder since she was a teen.

Sharon is a member of Overeaters Anonymous (OA), which doesn’t divulge its members’ identities or surnames and is run along the same lines as Alcoholics Anonymous (AA).