It’s hip to be spare as come-to-Kondo clarity takes root in the US

Chicago — On a recent Saturday afternoon in downtown Chicago, Tara Latta’s 36th-floor apartment with stunning river views is a complete mess.

I’m watching her trying to jam the contents of a storage unit into her new one-bedroom, and it doesn’t appear to be going well. Latta’s kitchen table is teeming with CVS receipts, unused thank-you notes, catalogues, utility bills and to-do lists. U-Haul boxes are stacked halfway to the ceiling. The counters are overflowing with tea cups, mixing bowls and water bottles.

But all is not as it seems. Latta is in the midst of her second of three, five-hour sessions with tidying consultant Kristyn Ivey. One of the first steps Ivey demands of her clients is to bare all. That means all the stuff — even old underwear — gets laid out in full sight, and then she gets to work. At about $100 an hour, the former chemical engineer promises to clean up people’s homes—and much more.

“This is about confronting yourself and learning about the things that you keep around you,” says Ivey, who allowed me to tag along on her visit. “This is more than an organisation strategy.”

Ivey is a disciple of Marie Kondo. For the uninitiated, Kondo, also known as KonMari, is the tidying guru and best-selling author who debuted a hit Netflix show a year ago that catapulted her from cult following into the mainstream. Kondo has said she became obsessed with order as a kid — reportedly organising bookshelves during recess — and after one freak-out over what to throw away had a breakthrough: What she really should be doing is keeping things that make her happy.

That evolved into Kondo’s “spark joy” gospel that’s now being spread by nearly 400 certified consultants such as Ivey, who had her own come-to-Kondo moment when she parted ways with $300 worth of clothes that still had the tags on. Then she left her job at consultant Booz Allen Hamilton and three years ago started For The Love of Tidy (tag line: Tidy your home, change your life).

In Latta, who is paying Ivey $1,350 for 15 hours of consulting, Ivey has found a willing devotee. She’s fresh off a solo hiking trip in Sedona, Arizona, where she practised her new ethos of buying less stuff and only purchased a couple things. For Christmas, she focused on experiences instead of physical gifts, including tickets on a replica of the Polar Express for two nieces.