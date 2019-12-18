Life

Marzipan: the good, the bad and the downright yucky

Avoid the despicable versions of the confectionery available commercially and make your own

18 December 2019 - 05:00 Andrea Burgener
Picture: 123RF/EYEWAVE
Picture: 123RF/EYEWAVE

It’s that time of year again when I feel the uncontrollable need to talk about marzipan. I realise there are far more important things to worry about in the world, but I can’t help taking this ancient confectionery seriously.

Marzipan moves into the spotlight round about now, as German stollen cake and — more popular locally — British Christmas cake. What they (particularly the British cake) often make use of is a thing that is hardly marzipan at all, and I’m pretty sure it’s this weird playdough laced with almond essence that puts most people off marzipan for life.

It wasn’t always like this. Hungary, Italy, France and Persia all lay claim to marzipan’s worthy beginnings, but never mind the exact locale of origin. What all traditional versions have in common is a high proportion of nuts to sugar and in which no almond flavouring is used, only natural extract. Modern marzipan is a travesty of this, with only a few commercial examples being edible.

Lubeck’s Niederegger marzipan is still the best product, containing a huge proportion of actual nut. If you can find it, stockpile. Most other commercial types are sickly saccharine, gluey and loaded with overbearing fake almond essence, despite lofty price tags.

But these are marzipan royalty compared with the vile stuff mentioned as part of some fruitcakes and stollen. This charlatan of the confectionery world has generally never even shaken hands with an almond, much less get made from these nuts. It is in fact made mostly of sugar, plus — you’ll never guess — “deflavoured peanuts”. What marzipan haters detest, I theorise, is this hideous invention. Drowned in “almond” essence, it triggers a hatred of anything with even vaguely similar flavours and textures.

There’s a silver lining though! Almonds are generally water-use heavy, comparable to industrial beef on a per kilogram basis. Peanuts use anything from 10 to 20 times less water. Just a little good news to make the hideous fake marzipan on the Christmas Day cake you’ll most likely be served seem less terrible.

If you crave a little real almond indulgence, here’s a quick Persian-inspired recipe that you can knock together in minutes.

Ingredients for one cup:

  • 200g finely ground almonds
  • 100g sifted icing sugar
  • 15ml strained orange juice — or enough to make a really stiff paste

Method:

Mix almonds and icing sugar. Add the orange juice very cautiously, kneading well as you go (it seems too dry and then suddenly is right). Add more almonds if you overdo the liquid. Leave in a closed container in the fridge for a few days, to gain the fruity ripeness that it won’t have immediately. Use it for the cake or if feeling reckless roll it into balls, package prettily and present it to someone who usually hates the stuff.

Juicing up your blood won’t bring you nirvana

It is unclear how liquidised or ‘detox foods’ might actually take toxins from your body
Life
1 week ago

Grow a conscience and swap the ham

If you can't get your hands of free range ham this Christmas, fret not: there are a host of delicious alternatives you can try
Life
2 weeks ago

Shake a little Caperitif into your holiday cocktail mix

Along with an interesting dash of history, this local ingredient will bring the right amount of holiday cheer
Life
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
How to take DStv on holiday with you
Lifestyle / Arts & Entertainment
2.
Some travel writers’ highlights and lowlights in ...
Life
3.
Marzipan: the good, the bad and the downright ...
Life
4.
How ‘decoupling’ is the new buzzword supplanting ...
Life
5.
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it a flying ...
Life / Books

Related Articles

MARK GEVISSER: Cosmologies in conflict, Christian and Xhosa

Opinion / Columnists

My Brilliant Career: Avid astronomer preaches the gospel of science

Careers

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it a flying saucer?

Life / Books

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.