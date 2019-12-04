Find your bliss among Springholm’s rolling hills

There is something idyllic about KwaZulu-Natal’s Midlands. The rolling hills and winding roads dotted with shops selling crafts, nibbles and everything in-between beckon to all manner of traveller, from the curious explorer ready to take on the Midlands Meander to the weary soul wanting to curl up with a glass of wine in front of a fire. It is a measured place that invites you to take a breath and centre yourself.

It is this setting that makes the new Springholm Cottages just off the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban a soothing escape. Found in the heart of the Midlands at Blue Crane Nature Reserve, Springholm borders the larger Brahman Hills property where you can enjoy the comforts of restaurants and a spa on offer to guests.

On a weekend visit you soon find yourself unwinding in one of seven new cottages, four of them overlooking a dam. Nestled in a beautiful valley where the quiet is only interrupted by the occasional splash of a duck on the water, this is the kind of place you go to find peace; where you snuggle up beneath plush blankets and sink into oversized pillows with a book or a loved one and let your worries melt into the sun’s rays bouncing off the water outside your window.