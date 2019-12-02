Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Should I be popping pills?

Q: One only has to walk down the long supplement aisles to be overwhelmed. What should I take to reach my goals of being strong, lean and fit?

A: You need to take a step back and reassess your outlook on fitness.

We all know that Popeye risked losing the girl until he popped a can of the green stuff (in fairness, it was a superfood), after which a miraculous transformation happened and he defeated the oaf and kept the girl.

Captain America was put on some kind of concoction that turned him into the huge, ripped superhero that symbolises the country of stars and stripes. Heck, even Spiderman wasn’t immune. The poor fella was bitten by a spider that infused him with miraculous powers. A failed liquid potion turns a mere mortal into the Incredible Hulk.

Harrison Pope, of the book The Adonis Complex — The Secret Crisis of Male Body Obsession, would have a field day. However, this crisis is not reserved for men. We all suffer from this, it appears, and have been conditioned to believe that a magic pill or potion will solve all our woes in an instant.

We live in a pill-popping culture. Headache? Pop one. Sore knee? Pop one. Big presentation? Pop two. Want to lose weight? You guessed it.

Medication and supplementation are an important development in our advancement, and The Water Cooler would never suggest “going off the grid”, rejecting vaccinations or trying to treat acute bronchitis with a pear and two bay leaves.

However, the point is that we have become lazy. Have you noticed how many miracle weight-loss supplements appear on your Facebook timeline at this time of the year?