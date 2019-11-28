Let the people exercise data sovereignty
Authorities in Europe are right to worry about Big Tech but the answer is not to overregulate
28 November 2019 - 05:09
European politicians who have been complaining about the loss of “digital sovereignty” to US technology firms are like children grumbling in the back of a car about where they are heading.
They itch to climb into the front seat and seize the steering wheel even if they don’t know how to drive. Instead, they ought to stop yapping, take driving lessons and help design a new car. It is only when Europe becomes a global leader in tech again that it can hope to control the destination of travel in the 21st century.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.