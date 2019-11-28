Life Let the people exercise data sovereignty Authorities in Europe are right to worry about Big Tech but the answer is not to overregulate BL PREMIUM

European politicians who have been complaining about the loss of “digital sovereignty” to US technology firms are like children grumbling in the back of a car about where they are heading.

They itch to climb into the front seat and seize the steering wheel even if they don’t know how to drive. Instead, they ought to stop yapping, take driving lessons and help design a new car. It is only when Europe becomes a global leader in tech again that it can hope to control the destination of travel in the 21st century.