Life How Beyoncé and Mariah Carey propelled Airbnb to superbrand status Las Vegas showman Jeff Beacher helped the company pioneer a new form of celebrity marketing involving free mansions and promotional Instagram posts

New York — For one week in the summer of 2015, consumers of celebrity gossip news couldn’t escape Mariah Carey’s trip to Malibu, California. Her stay at an Airbnb there, which she chronicled on Instagram, made headline writers swoon.

It was covered in TMZ (“Mariah Carey: I used Airbnb … For my sick Malibu rental”), Page Six (“Inside Mariah Carey’s $10K-a-night Airbnb rental”) and PopSugar (“Mariah Carey’s $10,000-a-night Airbnb is the ultimate fantasy”, along with a slide show).