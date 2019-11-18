Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Is CrossFit a good fit for me?

Q: I go to a commercial gym three times a week but I feel like I am at a dead-end with my training? Should I take up something like CrossFit to finally see results?

A: How do you know someone does CrossFit? They tell you. Much like the Apple iCult, this cult is made up of devout followers who hunt in packs and say things such as, “lift heavy and eat bacon”. They live in a box, eat like cavemen, only wear Reebok and their workouts are called WODs (workout of the day).

If you want to kip, squat ATG and dream of doing a Filthy Fifty at HQ, then CrossFit is right for you.

Much to the horror of new CrossFitters, the cult did not invent the burpee, box jump or ATG (ass-to-grass) squats. Neither did they invent the deadlift, overhead press or clean-and-jerk. What it did do, though, with the help of founder Greg Glassman, is make the exercises cool.

CrossFit is a branded fitness regimen, and once an affiliate has completed the necessary steps and paid the licence fees, he or she can open a box (gym).