Favourite offshore fund manager could bucks trend on performance fees

In its proposed fee structure, Orbis plans to reduce the base fee it will charge regardless of how the fund performs, but the additional fee based on performance will no longer be capped. This means investors could pay higher fees than before when the Orbis portfolios outperform. Lamb says this will only occur when the fund outperforms its benchmark by 6% a year or more before fees.

Under the new structure fees will be charged more frequently, but these fees will be held in reserve and only one third will be paid over to Orbis each year, which means it will take three years to be fully paid.

The new fee is more geared to performance and force Orbis to take more fee risk, Lamb and Brocklebank say.

The fee differences would have resulted in a higher fee based on performance since the inception of the Global Equity fund; the fee would have been 2.4% a year instead of 2.2%.

However, over shorter periods like 10 years, the fee is lower at 1.2% a year as opposed to 1.9% a year, and over the past three years it would have been 1.4% a year as opposed to 1.8%.

Gerbrandt Kruger, senior investment professional at Morningstar, says Orbis’s revised fees are very complex and he doubts any ordinary investor will figure out what they will pay because of the fee reserve.

Lamb, on the other hand, says the complexity should be balanced against the additional fairness the fee reserve mechanism introduces and ensure investors are not prejudiced or unduly enriched depending on when they leave or enter the fund relative to its performance.

Fee reductions may seem like a win for investors, but the second-order consequences of reduced fees are that managers need to grow the amount they manage to compensate for the lower fees, Brocklebank says. He believes the manager could have grown much faster with lower fees.

The fact that the fee is no longer capped on all but the SA multi-asset funds introduces uncertainty about what you will pay, Kruger says, and he does not think the net impact will be a reduced fee.

However, concerns about high fees that could be incurred if good performance follows the manager’s recent poor performance have been addressed.

Lamb says there will be some interim arrangements to ensure the fee is fair as the manager transitions from the one fee structure to the new one. The transition will ensure that Orbis’ recent underperformance is fully accounted for and that the fees paid for any outperformance over the next three years are limited while the funds are recovering from that underperformance.

Orbis is expecting its funds’ performance to turn around in future. Brocklebank says the Orbis Global Equity Fund’s performance has been 10 percentage points below that of the FTSE World Index eight times before but its most recent underperformance is the most severe.

In the past, periods of underperformance have typically been followed by strong outperformance, the manager’s data shows.

James Downie, the head of institutional asset consulting at discretionary investment manager MitonOptimal, says Orbis’s revised performance fees are the best of a bad bunch. He does not buy the line that managers’ interests are aligned with those of investors when performance fees are charged, because most fees are aligned on the upside but not on the downside. The revised Orbis fee may be an exception, he concedes.