One bowl, one pot, one magical mielie bread

Mielies fill me with cheer. It’s their time to shine right now, and for some months to come. While I know they aren’t strictly ours — they hail from South America after all — they did come our way as far back as the mid 1600s, which makes them so much a part of our nation’s cooking that it’s impossible to imagine our lives without them.

Yellow mielies (aka sweetcorn) are all well and good, but they can be sickly saccharine and aren’t right for every application. The starchy large white variety, aka green mielies, are good for a whole different range of dishes. I love them roasted and blackened, boiled or baked, but most of all I love them in mielie bread.

Mielie bread isn’t made nearly enough for my liking. In fact, I can’t find it anywhere. Decades back, I’d get my fix from The Africa Hut in Hillbrow, a corner dive that served an array of consistently perfect hot dishes, among which mielie bread, flour-based pot bread and cabbage cooked to a melting softness were the stars. And then one day, as is the way of Johannesburg, they were gone.

Because mielie bread seemed both mysterious and a schlep, it was a long time later that, stumbling upon C Louis Leipoldt’s mieliebrood, in Leipoldt’s Food & Wine, I decided to give it a go. Actually, I ended up merging his version with a recipe from an ancient torn-out magazine scrap, origins unremembered. Sorry, Dr Leipoldt (I feel his retribution every time I make the bread). I think it’s a glorious starch to serve with many sorts of stews, from Cape bredie, to a French-leaning beef and red wine stew or the great Congolese chicken muamba. Though I adore this, I will concede it’s a love-it-or-hate-it item. The texture is distinctive and the flavour more mielie-like than mielies themselves.