Filmmaker serves up another dish of harmful saturated facts

And, yes, of course there are people who go vegan to cure disease and do feel better, but it’s irresponsible to claim that’s the no-meat effect. You’re highly unlikely to battle your cancer by removing all animal products but sticking with the crisps, soda and your usual breakfast doughnut, right? These diets are generally thought to work in the short to medium term because — another surprise — consuming whole food will always be more beneficial than consuming junk.

And how about comparisons for balance? Heart disease and diabetes were almost unknown in the Innuit while their diet was largely fatty meat, but these conditions have constantly increased since their adoption of a more Western, processed and carbohydrate-based diet. I mention the Innuit because it’s an extreme example, so could have been instructive to discuss — if there was any interest at all — in actually getting to the facts.

As is Andersen’s way, virtually all the arguments against animal products in this movie are, in reality, critiques of modern industrial farming. And this farming can be truly terrible. But that people who live right near the waste pools of appalling industrial hog farms are sick should be an argument against our industrialised system. The broad coarse brush that paints all “bad” foods is the same brush that conflates the very worst sort of sewage-spilling, antibiotic-riddled animal production with good, free-range animal farming. Damn the whole lot without nuance or doubt, says What the Health; one of the most effective tools of propaganda.

If only the lens wasn’t so coloured, we’d actually take the good points he makes more seriously. Yes, corporates, government and health care are often in bed together, and that’s one of the greatest evils of our time. But that doesn’t mean fish kills or broccoli cures. Yes, the American cancer foundation is sponsored by meat and dairy food organisations. That’s a huge problem. But they’re also funded by organisations selling vegetables, breads, cereals and more besides.

Shouldn’t old Kip be casting his net a bit wider? That Big Pharma and Cargill or Monsanto and the FDA are part of a corrupt “revolving door” system doesn’t automatically mean that going vegan is going to cure anyone’s serious diseases (well, not while plants are being sprayed with Monsanto’s best-selling glyphosate, at any rate). What we need next is a nutrition documentary that takes a measured look at the increasingly ubiquitous abuse of so-called “research” and “facts”.