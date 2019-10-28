MARIKA SBOROS: Simplicity of intermittent fasting is making it a popular diet

Fasting is as old as the hills of ancient Greece and still shrouded in the myth and mystery of time. Now, it is finding a home in modern, mainstream medicine due to the growing popularity of intermittent fasting.

Intermittent fasting has a robust scientific evidence-base and growing celebrity endorsers. The latest are US Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

In media reports and YouTube videos, both say that they fast for 16 hours daily. Both also “never eat in the mornings”. With their glowing skin, wrinkle-free, ageless faces and super-slender figures, both are the best advertisements for what they preach on intermittent fasting. (Botox benefits notwithstanding.)

Yet many modern medicine men — and women — still dismiss fasting as dangerous. These orthodox medical doctors say that classic, extended fasting and shorter intermittent fasting are “fringe” and “passing fads”.

How something that has proved its worth over centuries, if not millennia, can be considered a fad is anyone’s guess. These days, more orthodox doctors incorporate fasting into their prescriptions.

Canadian nephrologist (kidney specialist) Dr Jason Fung is author of The Complete Guide to Fasting (Victory Belt, 2016) and a pioneer of fasting in Canadian conventional medical settings.