Exclusive online sale: Three Ships Whisky launches limited-edition Fino Cask Finish

You could soon be adding the fourth limited edition of Three Ships Whisky’s Masters Collection to your private collection - just in time for the fast-approaching holiday season.

Only 402 of the 2,940 bottles in this limited-edition 9-Year-Old Fino Cask Finish will be sold in an online exclusive sale on October 24 2019.

With this limited release, collectors can expect a beautiful blend of the finest grain and malt whiskies consisting of lovely expressions of Fino Sherry. In the palate, this whisky opens up with peat, treacle syrup, tobacco, spice and a playful nuttiness.

The whisky collection was first matured for five years in old American oak, which was then released into seasoned Fino Sherry casks for a further maturation period of four years. During the crafting stage Three Ships Whisky master distiller Andy Watts, saw an unravelling of extraction from the wood over the four-year period and carefully selected four casks that he deemed to offer the optimal flavour composition. The whisky is un-chill filtered and natural in colour, presented in its purest form at a strength of 48.6% ABV.

The online exclusive will be hosted by Andy Watts, as well as renowned television star and influencer Maps Maponyane. Whisky lovers can also expect to witness artist Pierre Coetzee create a one-of-a-kind artwork inspired by the blend in real time.

Visit the Three Ships Whisky website and be reminded of the online sale before it goes live on October 24 2019 at noon.

Follow @ThreeShipsSA #MadeExceptionalMadeHere

Not for sale to persons under the age of 18.

This article was paid for by Three Ships Whisky.