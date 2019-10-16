Why middle-aged men hate Greta Thunberg
Being guilt-tripped by a teenager is too close to home for plenty of parents
16 October 2019 - 05:10
One of the things that has bothered me for a while is why so many middle-aged men seem to hate Greta Thunberg. Suddenly, thanks to her speech to the UN, I know. They are already rowing with their teenage kids and don’t need another one on their case.
It was the furious, accusatory tone in which she chided her audience: “How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood.” Has not every parent had that clash, albeit more usually about whether they can sleep over at Charlotte’s on a school night?
