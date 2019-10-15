Life When cybersecurity goes too far Intrusive use of technology to screen travellers raises serious privacy and safety concerns BL PREMIUM

Potential visitors to the US were recently confronted with a new requirement on the long and complicated visa application form — to provide information about their social media identities.

Many shrugged off the addition, having long assumed that immigration authorities would in any case trawl through publicly available information. The US state department insisted the measures would enhance national security.