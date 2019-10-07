Look on the bright side — it might save your life

People with a positive outlook on life may be less likely than pessimists to experience events such as a heart attack or stroke, and they may live longer, a review of existing research suggests.

For the analysis, researchers examined data from 15 studies with a total of 229,391 participants who were followed for an average of about 14 years.

During that time, the most optimistic people were 35% less likely than the least optimistic to have cardiovascular events such as heart attacks or strokes, and 14% less likely to die for any reason, researchers report in Jama Network Open.

“These results suggest that positive and negative mindsets not only affect one’s quality of life but may be related to one’s health as well,” said Dr Alan Rozanski, lead author of the study and a researcher at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

Optimists may have better health habits that help them live longer, Rozanski said by e-mail. They may eat better, exercise more and smoke less than pessimists, for example, as well as have better coping skills to help them be proactive about their health and manage tough times without turning to unhealthy behaviours.