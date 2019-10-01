How to take the price shock out of an overseas education for your child

If you think your young child may one day want to study overseas, the cost is likely to be high and it is best to plan ahead and invest in the foreign currency of the country where you are likely to pay the costs, investment experts say.

Ian Edwards, partner and Africa regional manager of Austen Morris Associates, a global, independent wealth manager, says few South Africans appreciate how pricey an overseas education is.

Many assume they can fund an offshore education out of their monthly salary income, but without hard currency assets producing a good return over a long period, it’s extremely difficult — especially if the rand continues to weaken.

Affording tuition, supplies and living expenses in a foreign currency will be tough going without serious planning, Ray Mhere, regional manager at Allan Gray’s Johannesburg office, says.

The US, Australia and the UK are popular choices for tertiary education, tuition and lifestyle but come with a hefty price tag, Mhere says.

The annual top universities survey for 2018 published by UK education specialist QS shows that Melbourne and London are in the top three best student cities in the world.

According to the University of Melbourne’s website, first-year tuition fees for a Bachelor of Commerce course starting in 2020 for students from overseas will cost about AU$41,000 (about R420,000) vs about R65,000 at the University of Cape Town. International students are generally charged much more than citizens of a country.

“It’s not just tuition costs you have to consider. For example, in the UK, tuition would cost about a minimum £10,000 (R182,000) a year for a decent university but you can add another £20,000 (R364,000) a year for living expenses,” Edwards says.

Mhere says one way to fund these costs is to invest in a local asset manager’s rand-denominated “feeder funds” that invest everything into a single offshore fund, or funds of funds that invests in more than one underlying offshore fund. You invest and withdraw in rand, but your investment is into foreign assets.

Another option is to invest in foreign currency, either directly with an offshore provider, or through an offshore investment platform into a fund domiciled in the relevant foreign country. While this route can be more administratively intensive in that you may require tax clearance from the SA Revenue Service, it is not difficult, he says.