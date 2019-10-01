Active vs passive: Thinking through what’s best for you

There are powerful forces at play in the asset management industry that will ultimately benefit you, the investor.

Waves of consumerism and waves of regulation globally are driving competition and increasing transparency in the investment industry, which will ultimately lead to driving down investment fees for your benefit.

The hottest debate is over the use of low-cost index-tracking, or passive investments, or actively managed investments.

While we at Veritas do not advocate one investment approach to the exclusion of the other, declining fees across the board enable us to increase the probability that you, as a client, will achieve your lifestyle goals.

As independent advisers, we need to continually reassess how we implement the advice we give you and in a world of fake news, that means rolling up our sleeves and not just simply reading the headlines.

While the asset management industry wants to attract your money into their funds, it is our job to slow everything down and check if the players are in fact giving us credible information.