Plant-based pugilism: why boxers are laying off the meat

Protein is often considered an issue — animal protein is seen as more effective (complete protein sources with all the essential amino acids). Brennan and Dr Adam Collins, a senior tutor in nutrition at the University of Surrey and head of nutrition at Form Nutrition, say this is easily compensated for by eating multiple plant-based protein sources (such as legumes, seeds, lentils, tempeh, quinoa, oats, seaweed, algae and fermented soya).

What about feeling lighter, less sluggish and having a quicker recovery time? “This is entirely plausible,” says Brennan, “as increased levels of soluble and insoluble fibre [from the likes of peas, beans and lentils] can improve gastrointestinal health.”

Collins points out that meat and dairy are slow to digest and take effort to break down.

A growing number of boxers are turning to plant-based diets, though it’s still the overwhelming minority. Neither Booth nor White factor veganism into their coaching — it is, after all, a personal, emotive subject.

Rather, Booth lets Eubank lead by example. “He’s the least experienced of my fighters,” says the coach. “I’ve got three Olympians, one was a world amateur champion, one an Olympic silver medallist, one regarded as one of the best prospects in the world. But Harlem’s the one in the gym with the most energy, who trains the most tenaciously.

“They are starting to look at him and take influence from him. If you look at the muscle bulk he has in his quads, the physique that he has, it’s obvious you don’t need to eat meat to maintain muscle tissue.” And Booth tells me that just in the past week another of his stars has decided to take the plunge. “Harlem has had as much influence on him as anybody else.”

Athletes are always looking for a competitive edge, and diet is one of the most effective methods of seeking marginal gains. Nutritional advice is constantly evolving, and there is mounting evidence that animal products might not be strictly crucial to success on the pitch, on the court or, indeed, in the ring.

