You can find your perfect partner anywhere in the world — then what?

Two lovers hold hands across a table, overlooking a virtual vista of the Mediterranean. As the pair exchange sweet nothings, the fact they are actually sitting thousands of miles apart bears little significance on the romantic experience.

The couple was deemed “hyper-compatible” by online dating technology that matched them using a search engine infused with artificial intelligence (AI). Using data harvested about their social backgrounds, sexual preferences, cultural interests, and even photos of their celebrity crushes, they were thrust together in a virtual reality of their own design.

This technology is in the early stages of development. Some dating apps are already using AI to analyse chats and encourage users to set up dates, for example, but as technology is refined over the coming decades it is likely to become even more powerful.

For those concerned that chemistry might be a vital missing ingredient, one method also incorporates DNA analysis. Dating app Pheramor, developed in Houston, claims it can help people find love according to their physical chemistry and “social alignment”.

Users are sent kits to swab the insides of their mouths, which the company uses to sequence 11 genes that it says are related to attraction. The system then combines the genetic information with a social profile — built by users sharing their social media information — to offer a host of potential mates to choose from.