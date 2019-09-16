How to get past the brick wall in your training

The anaerobic, phosphocreatine system uses adenosine triphosphate (ATP) — which is primarily stored in muscle cells — for energy and can operate in the absence of oxygen. It produces a high amount of maximal energy, quickly. Think a few seconds. Once the ATP stores are depleted, the tank needs to be refilled before you can go again.

The glycolytic or lactic acid system produces energy from muscle glycogen, which can happen with or without oxygen. Without oxygen, or with inadequate oxygen, a series of chemical reactions that produce ATP (for energy) produce a burning byproduct we have all experienced: lactic acid. This system fuels high-intensity training for up to a few minutes, after which, if you are like the author of this article, you roll around in agony.

As the name implies, the aerobic system operates in the presence of oxygen and generates energy through the breakdown of glucose and fatty acids. This system delivers energy for lower-intensity exercise over longer periods.

You use your various energy systems when training or competing. An online training resource for cyclists, Semi-Pro Cycling, says you can conduct an experiment on yourself to experience the interplay between the three systems. Imagine you are on your bicycle and decide to go for an all-out sprint.

While the times mentioned in their estimate are a broad indicator, they help explain the interplay between the energy systems. The first 10-15 seconds is fuelled almost entirely by the phosphocreatine system, producing a huge burst of power, but you tire very quickly, Semi-Pro Cycling says on a blog entry detailing the energy systems.

“After around 10 seconds the [phosphocreatine] system is completely exhausted and the lactic acid system starts to kick in. By 30 seconds, the lactate system has fully taken over but rapidly starts to fatigue as lactic acid accumulates. By 40 seconds, the aerobic system has begun to kick in as oxygen has made it to the working muscles and begins to assist with the aerobic contribution of energy production,” the article says.

If you cycled at a low intensity only, you would be drawing on your aerobic system. But in the real world, there are hills and varying degrees of intensity and so you see how the three systems support each other.