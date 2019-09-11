ANDREA BURGENER: It’s a big fat ‘yay’ for the relocated Che Argentine Grill

I'd never eaten spider steak, also sometimes called oyster steak. And not because the name is somewhat unnerving, but for the simple reason that I’d never seen it offered on a local menu.

Maybe it’s always lurked there, among the more pedestrian fillets and rumps, but I’ve never spotted it. And naturally, it would be the guys at brilliant Che Argentine Grill — freshly moved to Parkwood after four years in Maboneng — who put this unassuming looking cut in front of me.

The spider steak (on Che’s menu it’s the Aranita) is so called because of the radiating pattern made by the fat striations. It isn’t cheap, and nor should it be: there are two tiny bits such as this on a cow, one on each hip. There’s even less of this on the animal than fillet. It’s a hundred times more delicious, and as with all the beef at Che, it’s from grass-fed beef.

Che’s Aranita is mesmerisingly, eyes-rolling-into-the-back-of-your head, fantastic. I do hate the phrase next-level, but this is, unquestionably, next-level. Maybe even the level after next. Run through with fat, tasting only of itself, perfectly salted, perfectly cooked; it is excellent. I’d such as to chat for a few pages more about this indecently good piece of meat, but I need to leave space in which to lavish attention on the other offerings.