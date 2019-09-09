MARIKA SBOROS: Modifying risk factors and adopting healthier habits may ward off dementia

If you had to choose, would you prefer to die from cancer or dementia? That can seem like Hobson’s choice.

Yet many claim to “prefer” a cancer death over the “long, slow death from dementia”. They describe dementia as “a death that slowly erases you”, that “strips away your living self, bit by bit”.

Others call a cancer death “heroic” compared with the progressive loss of memory, ability to think rationally, to plan and perform basic functions that result from dementia.

Research shows that dementia disease, the most common and well-known of which is Alzheimer’s, is a growing, global crisis. UK specialists recently called dementia “the biggest health crisis of our time”.

SA is not immune to the crisis. And with no cure on the horizon, despite decades of research and drugs that haven’t lived up to expectations, the focus is back on prevention.

Studies highlight general lifestyle habits (no smoking, little alcohol, exercising the brain and body regularly, staying socially active) and, particularly, diet for prevention. But just how effective are these to keep dementia at bay?

That depends on who you talk to.

And while diet remains controversial and divisive, the most exciting research puts all other dementia interventions in the scientific shade. It is on the use of ketones (by-products of the body’s fat-metabolism processes) and ketogenic diets (very high-fat, very low-carbohydrate) to offset the effects of brain ageing and atrophy that leads to dementia.