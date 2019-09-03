Give your retirement income legs rather than aiming for a jackpot

Investors who need to draw an income from their savings have different needs to those investors who are saving for retirement and they cannot be served in a single portfolio as there are different dynamics at play, Matthews says.

Marriott’s solution is funds that focus on generating income so investors can draw only the income generated and not draw from the capital that generates that income.

Its latest fund, the Essential Income Fund, is aimed at producing an annual income of about 6% of your savings that will also grow with the income, also growing at 4% to 6% to keep up with inflation.

The fund is designed to do this by investing in the optimal mix of blue-chip shares that pay stable dividends, high-income bonds and listed property.

A number of managers have income-focused funds and some like Marriott and Bridge Fund Managers offer funds with different combinations of income and growth. Typically the higher the income generated, the lower the future growth on that income.

In these investments, however, your savings values may fluctuate and some retirees find this difficult to stomach.

Another solution living-annuity providers have come up with is to invest a portion of members’ living-annuity savings in an underlying investment that works like a with-profit annuity, guaranteeing some income that grows in line with investment returns.

Oosthuizen says there is a 50% chance that one spouse in every couple aged 65 will live to age 94, which means retirees need to plan for their investments to last for 30 years. Ensuring your capital lasts for that long typically means reducing the percentage of the capital you withdraw.

Retirees using Glacier by Sanlam’s living annuity can invest in units in the Investment-Linked Lifetime Income product that provides an income with profit annuity rate and income growth dependent on the underlying investment you choose.

Oosthuizen says scenario testing shows using these units for a portion of your living-annuity investment can increase the period for which your income is sustainable. Adding a guaranteed annuity to the mix can also be beneficial, with the guaranteed-annuity products making up any decline in income arising from the depletion of capital in the living annuity.

Similar to Glacier’s product is Just’s Lifetime Income product that is now available to those using living annuities on Sygnia and Alexander Forbes’s investment platforms, and being piloted on Allan Gray’s. Just SA’s CEO Deane Moore says it is likely to roll out on other platforms in 2020.