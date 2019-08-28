MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Upbeat lessons from Down Under

But it does mean I have been able to track the evolution of Australia’s most populous city, from my first trip there almost 40 years ago when the whole country was in thrall to the unions (SA, take note). Then, nothing worked, while today, efficiency is palpable rather than perfect. Most of the metrics show it’s more egalitarian than it ever was under union rule (ANC, take note) and the continent’s dessicated umbilicus with Europe has finally been severed.

In the 1980s, the posh eastern suburbs of Vaucluse, Double Bay and Rose Bay were the hangout of the Hungarian mafia and the “boat people” (first-wave SA emigrants who had already acquired yachts). Strange state-capture stories made for fascinating dinner-party conversation; of state premiers who arbitrarily by-passed rigorously framed development guidelines to grant building rights to the politically connected (sound familiar?).

In one such anecdote, a well-known objector simply “vanished.” It’s rumoured that when the building in question is finally demolished, his body will be found set in its foundation stone. No-one can say we don’t share our delicious sense of irony with the Australians.

Today, of course, Australia is “hand-made” — though it would take the naivete we’ve lost as South Africans to believe even a fraction of the claims. When the pats of butter served on Qantas state “hand-crafted … churned by Pepe Saya”, you have to understand that trade descriptions regulations — as we know them — do not apply Down Under. Fashionable restaurateurs have never had it so good. Lucio’s — our equivalent of Mastrantonnio — serves a plate of slippery, slimy, hand-made truffled tagliatelle for almost four times the price you would pay at Mastrantonnio for something infinitely more enjoyable. Nothing, not even labour cost, accounts for the differential.

A restaurant group — having first made voluntary disclosure that, through ignorance, it hadn’t complied with the law — was recently charged with underpaying casual staff. The amount involved was over R75m, admittedly over several years. It’s hard to imagine an upmarket SA restaurant group failing to note an additional R75m on its balance sheet.

But, generally, the food offering is exciting — as long as you’re not bored with the prospect of Asian fusion — and the appeal of home-grown (“native”, as it’s called in the country that dedicated its best efforts to wiping out the indigenous population) has not yet tarnished. Tetsuya’s represents the acme, polished, innovative and much more than food theatre. Even Bentley’s in a Radisson hotel (for heaven’s sake) served the show judges a table d’hôte meal any course of which might have won a food award anywhere in the world.

Sydney, however, even allowing for the banana rand, is not for the indigent — not when an espresso costs R40 and a five-minute cab ride R200. But when the sun shines in August, the city is not as wintry as Johannesburg, it’s not as dry, or as austere, or as polluted. There’s an ebullience, a joie de vivre, and an almost believable thought that this may indeed be the best of all possible worlds.

How has Australia made this transition from a monument to union-dominated mediocrity, where tall poppies (to quote the Australian vernacular) were cut down, to what it is today, and is there a lesson here for SA — assuming anyone is listening?

In a word, it is that Australia is a nation that rewards excellence rather than affirms aspiration, that elects to face the future in preference to being mired in its past. It achieved the groundwork and the infrastructure for these changes in the decade from 1990 to the 2000 Sydney Olympics. If we choose to allow it, it could serve as a model for what SA might become, rather than as an alternative universe reflecting our lost opportunity.