Life MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Top boutique wineries coax last bit of flavour from grapes The same detail and precision found in the David and Nadia Skaliekop and Plat'Bos cuvées are evident in Eben Sadie's Ouwingerdreeks wines

The demand for small producer wines means that there are now distributors whose entire product ranges come from an assortment (perhaps a better collective noun would be “crush”) of boutique winemakers.

It is now possible to go to a trade tasting and sample only wines made in accordance with the largely implicit guidelines of artisanal production. If they have a common style, its key elements should emerge in that environment.