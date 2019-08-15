Life

Body odour? Bacterial bodysuit easy on the nose

Futuristic clothing contains healthy probiotic bacteria that reduces body odour

15 August 2019 - 05:07 Emily Roe
It’s not the sweat on your body that causes body odour but rather the bacteria on your skin. Picture: MACKOFLOWER/123RF
It’s not the sweat on your body that causes body odour but rather the bacteria on your skin. Picture: MACKOFLOWER/123RF

Deodorant not enough to stop your body odour? A new futuristic-style bodysuit with live bacteria embedded in it could help combat those unpleasant smells.

The pale grey, long-sleeved “Skin II” contains healthy probiotic bacteria, reducing body odour, says its designer Rosie Broadhead.

“It’s not the sweat on your body that causes body odour, it’s the bacteria. So we’ve incorporated healthy bacteria into the textiles to enable a healthy microbiome which will help to reduce your body odour,” says Broadhead.

“This change in the microbiome is associated with reducing your body odour, encouraging cell renewal and is really good for the skin’s immune system,” she says.

Broadhead developed the garment as part of her postgraduate degree at London arts university Central Saint Martins. She worked with Belgian microbiologist Chris Callewaert of Ghent University to develop Skin II. He provided her with the healthy probiotic bacteria that are commonly found on skin, and has himself done extensive research on the causes of body odour.

The two plan to commercialise Skin II, and Broadhead hopes to design a sportswear range with the same technology.

Broadhead says the sustainability of the bodysuit is another of its benefits. Reducing body odour reduces the need to wash the bodysuit so often. Testing show that the bacteria in the bodysuit is able to survive a 30-degree wash.

“People are becoming more aware of sustainability and the environment. They’re concerned about the food that they are eating and the cosmetics that they’re putting on their skin. But less is known about the toxic chemicals that are in our clothing. So in time I think people will become more aware of wellness clothing,” Broadhead says.

Reuters

E-coli bacterium opens door to scientists’ quest to build life from scratch

A UK team has synthesised a version of the organism, which throws up questions about the ethics of genome editing, writes Anjana Ahuja
Life
2 months ago

Most read

1.
MARK GEVISSER: The moral struggles imparted by ...
Life
2.
You’ve goat to go to Pafuri to see this
Life
3.
Mercedes X-Class to be dropped: report
Life / Motoring
4.
How to keep Venice afloat in a sea of tourism
Life
5.
Something fishy about faux fish
Life

Related Articles

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Big wineries face a poser in cutting it with craft products

Opinion / Columnists

Introducing the Touareg with Black Style package

Life / Motoring

Vitamin drips and cryotherapy at Manhattan’s Equinox Hotel

Life

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.