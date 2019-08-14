You’ve goat to go to Pafuri to see this

Every visitor to the Kruger Park, even those who pretend they are there only for the trees and birds, hopes to see the big five. Especially the ferocious ones; we’re a bloodthirsty mob when it comes to Kruger.

A lion kill will attract as much traffic, relatively, as the Allandale offramp at rush hour. Competition for prime position is fiercer than for a parking spot in Cavendish Square on a Saturday morning. Buffaloes and elephants are treated with circumspection, while rhinos are almost embraced as the last of the species.

So what to make of a goat?

The goat, a version of the indigenous Boerbok, fits into no Kruger category, not even the insignificant five of which the dainty impala is a member of long-standing. Yet there it was in the far northern reaches of the Kruger bush, on an early afternoon, grazing happily on mopane leaves at one of the most, allegedly, notorious places in Kruger: Crooks Corner, where the Limpopo and Luvuvuhu rivers meet and where Zimbabwe and Mozambique are within bokdrol spitting distance.

The corner is said to have been the perfect hideout for bad guys in the bad old days of gun-running, ivory smuggling and slave-trading, but any spot in that remote part of the bush would have done. It was no good place for a goat, however. Wild animals survive in the bush because of an instinct for danger and camouflage to hide in plain sight. The goat had neither. Its patchwork white-and-brown coat was knitted by its mother, but if it had worn one of designer Gert-Johan Coetzee’s more outrageous creations it could not have looked more out of place.