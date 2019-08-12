MARIKA SBOROS: Do exercise ‘sparrows’ reap more health benefits than ‘owls’?

Are you a sparrow or an owl when it comes to exercise? Do you wake each morning full of the joys of spring, even in the very dead of winter, to rush off enthusiastically to the gym or to pound your neighbourhood pavements on a run?

You’re a sparrow.

Do you battle grumpily to get going in the morning before you’ve downed at least one cup of coffee and can summon up enthusiasm for any exercise at all only much later?

You’re an owl.

There’s a long-held perception that sparrows do much better than owls at accruing health benefits from exercise.

Some research suggests that sparrows’ vigorous activity first thing in the morning is best for weight loss and other benefits, including overall fitness and cognition. And while most experts say that exercising later in the day, particularly at night, is better than not exercising at all, many advise against it. That’s based on the belief that late-night exercise interferes with restful sleep.

A new US and Danish study in the journal Cell Metabolism undermines those beliefs. The data builds on growing research into the effects of exercise on circadian rhythms, the body’s biological “clock”, no matter the time of day.

The authors say that health effects of exercise do differ depending on whether it’s in the morning or evening, but that doesn’t mean one is better than the other.