Early to bed and early to rise is still good advice

Dr Sara Gottfried is, in her own words, an “undersleeper”. In our over-caffeinated, overworked and gadget-addicted society, she’s far from alone. Researchers from Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard, Manchester and Surrey universities have found people are sleeping almost two fewer hours a night than they were in the 1960s, and our health is deteriorating as a result.

“We are the supremely arrogant species; we feel we can abandon 4-billion years of evolution and ignore the fact that we have evolved under a light-dark cycle,” says Oxford University’s Prof Russell Foster, who worked on the study.

“What we do as a species, perhaps uniquely, is override the clock. And long-term acting against the clock can lead to serious health problems.”

These problems include an increased risk of cancer, heart disease, type-2 diabetes and obesity.

“Undersleeping is the next sugar — it’s a health time bomb,” says Gottfried, adding that just about every aspect of modern living is stealing our sleep.

“Our lives are more hectic than ever, more people live in cities where they’re less attuned to light-dark cycles, we binge-watch TV shows, tablets emit sleep-disrupting blue light all evening, and it’s become normal for our bosses to e-mail us at 9pm. What it means to be available has changed and our sleep is suffering.

“Screens aren’t the only culprits either. Ecological fluorescent light bulbs or LED lights emit more blue light than old-school light bulbs.”