La Réunion is a scenic adventure island that South Africans overlook

Although geographically African, lying 220km away from Mauritius and a four-hour flight from Johannesburg, Réunion island is unequivocally French. An overseas department and one of France’s 18 regions, Réunion essentially enjoys the same status as the mainland in Europe but entertains far better year-round weather.

The tropical destination boasts exciting snorkelling, gem-coloured bays and major hiking adventures, but in European packaging. This includes everything from the euro currency and crispy croissants to yellow vest protests and functional First World infrastructure. In fact, much can be learnt about Réunion by its roads. Or the distinct lack thereof.

Cilaos was once entirely isolated with no streets at all, but today there’s access via a steep tarred route that famously scales over 400 hairpin bends. Look closely at a map. Unlike other areas of the island, there are no holy names up here (every other town is Saint-something).

Cilaos gained its title from slaves who found refuge on Réunion’s highest and hardest to reach peaks and originates from the Malagasy word tsilaosa, which means “country you don’t leave”. The island was uninhabited by people before the 17th century, and today Réunion is one of France’s most culturally diverse regions.

During the 1600s, French sailors claimed the island, naming it Bourbon and it was first used as a penal colony. Slaves from East Africa were then brought in to work on coffee plantations, and later, in 1794, the island came under the French crown as Réunion.