Platforms may have to do extra checks on funds they offer

The survey also notes that some platforms provide independent fund ratings for the funds they list on their platforms and leave the choice of funds to you, while others provide recommendations on funds through a buy list or list of core funds.

Allan Gray offers independent ratings but not a buy list. It reviews its list of local and offshore funds annually to ensure the offering remains relevant to the needs of advisers and investors, the SA Platform Survey reports.

Absa, Glacier, Momentum and Old Mutual each have buy lists that are researched by their investment professionals.

Most say this research goes beyond checking the performance of the funds to, for example, checking that the fund sticks to its chosen investment philosophy, whether any managers have resigned and what risks there are that could prevent the fund continuing to deliver good performance.

UK platforms are often referred to as fund supermarkets. One of the country’s most popular ones, Hargreaves Lansdown, is embroiled in controversy as it had on its buy list a fund in which trading has now been suspended.

Trading in Woodford Equity Income Fund, run by one of the industry’s much-loved managers, Neil Woodford, was suspended after a series of bad bets, a drop in the fund’s performance and a run on the fund. It then came to light that the fund had a relatively high exposure to illiquid investments including unlisted ones that are difficult to sell.

Hargreaves Lansdown has come under fire for not allowing investors to transfer their investments in the suspended fund to other platforms and the issue has been brought before the regulator.

The responsibility of an investment platform to investors, particularly where they draw up buy lists, is an issue with which the local regulator, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, is also grappling as part of its review of the way in which consumers buy financial products.

In its June 2018 discussion document on investment-related matters relating to its Retail Distribution Review, the FSCA seeks input on a variety of issues relating to platforms and advisers and discretionary investment managers who use them to create what are often known as model portfolios. Discretionary investment managers put together portfolios for financial advisers’ clients.

In the document, the FSCA says due diligences should extend beyond checking that managers are licensed and should consider whether the outcomes for the targeted investors are fair.

It suggests that Lisps be required to perform a due-diligence review of any collective investment-scheme management company, investment manager or model-portfolio provider before accepting its portfolios onto the platform.

In turn, unit-trust fund managers will be obliged to do due diligence on any Lisps that distribute their products.

It also suggests that financial advisers be required to conduct a due diligence on any investment manager, model-portfolio provider or collective investment-scheme manager whose investment offerings they recommend to you.

The FSCA is considering responses to its discussion document and hopes to publish final proposals shortly, Caroline da Silva, the executive for regulatory policy, told advisers at the recent Financial Planning Institute conference in Johannesburg.

Due diligences are a major concern for financial advisers, many of whom have joined the SA Independent Financial Advisers Association (SAIFAA) to assist them in determining the extent to which they need to conduct these reviews.