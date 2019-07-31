Get your taste buds ready for neolithic winemaking

Twelve thousand kilometres away in the Swartland, Back bottled his first qvevri-made wines this month and he’s delighted with the results. He discovered this ancient technique when he spent two weeks touring Georgian vineyards with Living Roots, a travel company that promotes the country’s traditional culture.

“I was fascinated by it because my late father had made wine by fermenting it on the skin, but there was no market for it. It’s a very different style. Our winemaking is clean and crisp and these were very big, bold, darkly coloured white wines,” Back remembers.

In fact in 1978, when his father fermented chenin blanc on the skins with no additives, the Wine and Spirits Board refused to certify it. “To them it tasted like very badly made wine!” Back says.

Some years later it’s a different story. While some Georgian wines have an earthy flavour you wouldn’t necessarily want to pay for, Back and his winemaker, Charl du Plessis, have added their technical expertise to the process. Du Plessis also went to Georgia last year to work at vineyards including Pheasant’s Tears, which is pioneering a revival in traditional grape varieties and methods.

Under Russian occupation, the communists ripped out most of Georgia’s 525 varieties of grapes to focus on only a few and processed them all through factories. Now sommelier Shergil Pirtskhelani of Pheasant’s Tears has helped to track down and replant more than 400 long-forgotten varieties from museums and seed banks. It’s a bold, long-term experiment, but so far every grape they’re working with is amazing, he says.

“When you sip the wine it really makes you proud that we worked hard to revive that variety.”