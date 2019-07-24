Rekindled interest in pot reaches all-time high among middle-aged

Marijuana is not yet legal in New York — although it might as well be. The construction workers smoking up across from our office on a recent morning did not seem to be waiting on the state legislature to iron out the fine points — nor did the young men around the corner passing a joint as fat as a tree limb. The pungency of pot is ever-present, encroaching on roasted nuts and the tang of summer garbage as essential city fragrances.

The business of pot is also ubiquitous. If there is some wayward soul or disgraced politician you’ve lost touch with, there is a better-than-even chance they are now reinventing themselves as a pot entrepreneur of some variety.

My own experience with pot is disappointing: I used it a bit when I was younger but never with great results. I recall there being broad agreement that I was insufferable when high. The problem was the hysterical, shrieking laughter. It might have been amusing to companions for a few minutes. But then it dragged on and on and on. Soon, even ardent marijuana evangelists were telling me I should not smoke it. Message received. I focused my efforts on booze and trying to become a decent drinker. It’s been the work of decades.

Marijuana, I had assumed, was something that all but a few connoisseurs would leave behind as we grew older. Instead, I am struck that so many of my middle-aged contemporaries seem to have rediscovered it. Many are corporate types with law and business degrees and mortgages and kids. Not exactly the Dazed and Confused crowd.

Pot’s popularity feels in some way like a verdict on antidepressants. These have become widely used by our generation. And yet pot’s appeal suggests to me that these wonder drugs have turned out to be less than cure-alls.

We are certainly living in stressful times — with a race-baiting president waging war on US institutions, Brexit and the depressing mood music of climate change. For those uncomfortable with outrage, it can feel as though there is little to do other than vote and get by. Pot, I suspect, is a good drug for the internal exile.

Then there is the kit. Newfangled “pens” and sleek electronic cigarettes mean a person no longer has to engage with the high-school rituals of marijuana: the rolling papers, the stench, the apple cores and so on. One might just as easily be an investment banker strolling through Midtown, sucking on a vape.

I’m going to the west coast to see an old friend this summer for the first time in years. He no longer drinks but informed us in a prevacation e-mail that he will be bringing copious cannabis snacks for all to enjoy. Naturally, I thought. Next time I write one of these columns I may be high. You may be, too.

