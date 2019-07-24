Life Nothing says big-head like a grandiose e-mail auto-reply Far worse than the holiday auto-reply is the one announcing the sender is working on a book, or that their Ted Talk is now available BL PREMIUM

Do you like it straight and functional? Or do you prefer something with a bit of pizzazz, a power stance — something bold? Maybe the humblebrag’s your style? Sly self-effacement wrapping up a big fat boast.

I am talking about the out-of-office (OOO) e-mail message. They say you can tell a lot about a person by the company they keep — to which I’d add, examine their email auto-reply.