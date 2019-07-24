Chasing sunsets and lions in a splendid Botswana

It is often said that travelling is about the journey, not the destination.

After you’ve travelled a few times, the memories of all the places you stayed become blurry: somehow this isn’t as important as the memories scattered along the way. Other times, in special instances, the accommodation forms part of the memory, taking centre stage as the destination alongside the activities and places and sights to be seen.

For me, a short stay at Wildtrack Safaris Eco Lodge had all the makings of a memorable experience.

Situated in the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area in the Kavango and Zambezi river basins where Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe converge, Wildtrack Safaris is an exclusive lodge in Botswana’s Pandamatenga where a good grocery shop is an hour’s drive away and the scenery is splendid.

Of the 11 thatched suites, elegantly styled to reflect the earthen elements from the surrounding bush, we are handed the keys to suite number five where, we are told, Botswana’s president had also stayed – twice.