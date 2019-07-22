Apps and gadgets to help dementia sufferers live full, free lives

Mention “dementia research” and most people will think of scientists looking for biomedical ways to diagnose, treat and eventually cure degenerative brain diseases.

But there is also a burgeoning research programme that aims to improve care for the increasing numbers of people living with dementia — estimated at 850,000 in the UK and 50-million worldwide.

The £20m Care Research and Technology Centre at Imperial College London is due to be launched in July, as well as the start of a project to investigate the use of Lidar — the spatial perception technology incorporated in self-driving cars — to help look after people at home.

Other recent initiatives include a smartphone app to remind people with dementia how to carry out everyday tasks and an experiment to personalise live radio.

“When asked, 85%-90% of people say they want to live for as long as possible in their own homes and to avoid moving into a care home,” says David Sharp, head of the new centre. “Our vision is to use patient-centred technology to help people affected by dementia to live better and for longer at home.”

Technology developed at the centre will use sensors around the house or on the body to track vital signs such as heartbeat, blood pressure and body temperature. These sensors will also provide information on gait, brain activity and sleep.