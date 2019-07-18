Life Elon Musk’s company wants mind control over computers Neuralink is developing chips and threads to enhance the brain — and treating neurological diseases is just the first objective BL PREMIUM

Neuralink, the Elon Musk-backed company seeking to build brain implants to communicate with machines, unveiled the microscopic products it has been developing since 2017 and said it hopes to begin trials on human patients by the end of 2020.