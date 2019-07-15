Women athletes should tailor training to their menstruation cycles, study shows

For female athletes, menstruation is something that has been viewed mostly as an inconvenience — it has to be endured, often with accompanying pain and discomfort. In fact, it is not uncommon for sports studies to largely exclude women and disregard the impact their periods have on their performance.

Georgie Bruinvels, a British sports scientist at Orreco sports performance consultancy who has a PhD in iron deficiency and menstrual cycles in sports performance, has set about to change this. A specialist on the effect a woman’s menstrual cycle and hormone fluctuations has on sports performance, she acted as an adviser to the US women’s soccer team that won the 2019 Women’s World Cup earlier in July.

The majority of research on how female athletes should train is based on what male athletes have found to work for them, but the effects a women’s monthly hormone cycle has on her body means women will adapt to training differently, depending on where they are in their cycle.

According to The Times, there is mounting research to show that a menstrual cycle can have a big impact on a woman’s performance and this is what Bruinvels has set out to incorporate in the work she does with female athletes, helping them develop an understanding of how their body responds to training during the menstruation cycle and tailoring their diets around this.