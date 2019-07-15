MARIKA SBOROS: Cancer risks should not be sugar-coated

Could just one small glass of freshly squeezed orange juice really increase your cancer risk? A French research team believes that it could.

Their study, just published in the British Medical Journal, reports a strong, possible association between higher consumption of sugary drinks and an increased risk of cancer.

The researchers — from the Sorbonne, French Public Health Agency and Avicenne Hospital — readily admit that cautious interpretation is needed. Their study is associational and therefore does not prove causation. However, it is large and well-designed.

They have adjusted for a wide range of potentially influential factors, such as age, sex, educational level, family history of cancer, smoking status and physical activity levels. And they report that further testing left their results largely unchanged. Thus, their findings appear able to withstand scrutiny.

They say that their findings add to a growing body of evidence indicating that limiting sugary drink consumption, with taxation and marketing restrictions, might contribute to a reduction in cancer cases.

Their study leaves some experts wondering why most governments, including the SA government, and dietitians’ organisations such as the Association For Dietetics in SA (ADSA) and their members still promote fresh fruit juice as healthy.

Growing evidence shows the opposite.

The researchers say that consumption of sugary drinks has increased worldwide during the last few decades and is convincingly associated with the risk of obesity, which is well-recognised as a strong risk factor for many cancers.