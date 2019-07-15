Heed those flashing red lights and seek help before you burn out

The World Health Organisation recently categorised workplace burnout as a reportable medical condition for the first time. Two SA professionals who deal with people who have burnout have applauded the move but say the definition is too narrow, as burnout does not only occur in the workplace.

“It can affect anyone, from stay-at-home moms to artists, educators and even children. In fact, we are seeing high levels of burnout in children as young as 12 years old,” says integrated medical doctor Ela Manga who practises in Houghton.

Most definitions of burnout, whether from workplace or other stress, include a feeling of being overwhelmed and exhausted emotionally and physically. There is usually a reduction in performance and employees may be hauled over the coals at work, increasing their fear of failure. A person suffering from this condition may need three weeks to a year to recover, but burnout can have long-term negative effects on general health.

“Burnout comes from doing things that are wrong for us for too long,” says Johannesburg life coach Judy Klipin, whose book on the subject, Recover From Burnout was published in June.

Klipin says she sees students, executives, men, women, young and old, with burnout. “They come for coaching, but it is evident they have burnout. In SA we have high stress levels. I am alerted when people are weepy, emotional, grumpy, irrational, irritable, withdrawn. They say they don’t do the things they love anymore, they get sick a lot and may be resorting to substances like alcohol.”