Let’s make no bones about lab-meat

The most obvious problem with the lab-meat proponents’ “feed the world” pitch, is that it seems to be based on the premise that future food shortages will have to do with the volumes we can produce.

Let’s get real — food security is, and always has been, pretty much unrelated to the amounts of food that exist on the globe, so why would quantity be the defining issue in the future? We know full well that the issue is far more complex and rests almost entirely in the intertwined tentacles of politics and economics. Famine and starvation have mostly been a result of war; displacement; wealth and power inequality; geographical challenges and natural disasters.

In our current, centralised system, this is more the case than ever before. Ours is a system which ensures that well over 30% of what’s grown or harvested from both land and sea, plant and animal, is never eaten (we produce enough food, right now, to feed the population of 2050). It’s a system which honours capitalism’s logic of favouring short-term gain over long-term sustainability, and which has ensured the desertification of vast tracts of the globe’s potentially useable arable land through reductionist, industrial farming of both animals and crops.

No reasonable person would deny that industrialised meat production is an ethical travesty and an ecological disaster. But is a largely untested alternative, unnaturally manufactured and owned by centralised wealth, really a promising solution? It’s more likely to provide an extra protein meal a day for a hipster in Brooklyn than for someone who actually needs it. The low-carbon promise ain’t all it seems either. Some recent studies reveal that the emissions from lab-meat production might be every bit as bad as those from the worst sort of conventional meat production.

We’d surely be far better off working towards a food system that’s more localised, that moves power back to communities and away from massive corporations, and that promotes the fossil-fuel free farming of fresh, nutrient-dense foods (both plant and animal) which actively regenerate land.

Yes, population increase needs solutions (once again, poverty and power are at work). Yes, food production must increase — and it can, given how much land is lying fallow. But more food in one part of the globe doesn’t mean fuller bellies in another. If we don’t start with the politics and economics of hunger, then everything else is la-la land.

