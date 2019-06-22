Who wore it better? StyleSnap isn’t sure

But much of the time, StyleSnap missed things that are abundantly obvious to the human eye and brain. I uploaded a screen grab from singer Selena Gomez’s Instagram account. One of StyleSnap’s first four matches for her jean jacket is … a faux fur shawl in Cookie-Monster blue?

The mismatch might reflect that StyleSnap currently only works for dresses, tops and bottoms (something Amazon’s blog post announcing the tool didn’t make clear). But in other instances, when I searched for garments outside of those parameters, StyleSnap gave me no results and a message that I should use it for specific garment categories. Here, it just gave me bad results.

I tried another photo from singer Shawn Mendes’s Instagram feed. He’s wearing a printed, button-down sleeveless shirt. But StyleSnap’s “matches” included grandpa sweater-vests — and one vest that looks ready for a colonial-era costume party.

I also input an image of stylish singing family group Jonas Brothers wearing a flashy, green-textured suit; the first recommended match for his bottoms was a pair of sweatpants. I added a photo of a friend’s pre-school age daughter wearing a pink, orange and red sundress; it returned sundresses for adult women.

I’m not picking on StyleSnap for the sport of it. In part, I’m scrutinising it because Amazon invited us to hold it to a rather high standard by declaring in a blog post that the tool “will change the way you shop, forever”. But, more importantly, it is part of a pattern of apparel offerings and shopping experiences from Amazon that fail to convince me it is going to trample fashion-oriented competitors anytime soon.

Amazon Spark, an Instagram-like shopping tool, is being re-imagined as a new feature called #FoundItOnAmazon, a change that suggests Spark, in its original incarnation, wasn’t exactly a runaway hit. I haven’t seen any data that suggests its Echo Look device, in which voice assistant Alexa offers fashion advice, is having a material impact on its sales in the category. As Shira Ovide and I have noted before, Amazon’s search parameters in apparel are sometimes bewildering — though we have noticed some recent improvements there.

Selling fashion is simply different than selling laundry detergent or cellphone charger cords. Shoppers are often looking for inspiration and curation; they’re in discovery mode, not knock-out-a-quick-errand mode. Amazon seems to get that, and that’s clearly why it is trying things such as Prime Wardrobe, where you can try on clothes before you buy them. But I don’t think Amazon has demonstrated yet that it has cracked the code of discovery-oriented shopping. And so investors ought to be more skeptical about how that dynamic is a hurdle for Amazon in this category.

I’m sure StyleSnap will get better over time — that’s how artificial intelligence-powered tools usually work, after all. But for now it is a glaring reminder that Amazon is on anything but a glide path to decimating its competitors in the fashion arena.

