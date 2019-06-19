Finding peace in Botswana’s dusty Maun

“It’s not a Botswana trip if you don’t get lost.” My friend, who has been driving for the entire day, now sits in the passenger seat and our French companion has taken the wheel. We have been driving for 16 hours and have reached our dusty destination — Maun, Botswana — and are trying to locate the Delta Rain Sitatunga Camp where we will be spending three nights in the tourist capital of Botswana.

Our road trip from Johannesburg immediately took on a different feel as we crossed Martin’s Drift, the border between SA and Botswana. As soon as we drove our car through a dip filled with disinfecting solution and stamped our feet on a mat to prevent any traces of foot and mouth disease, I knew I was in a different country. The first thing to grab my attention was a massive anthill. Anthills and donkeys: lots and lots of donkeys spilling onto the roads.

Looking out of the window, unsure of where I am heading as a first-time visitor to Botswana, I am convinced about one thing: I have never seen stars like this before. Shining in their glorious brilliance, enveloped by the hazy Milky Way, they shine brighter than city lights ever can. Not even in the SA bush have I seen anything like this.

After a testy time of veering too far off course, retracing our steps and then trying to follow directions given in an earlier conversation over a stranger’s phone, we arrive at Delta Rain where we are handed the keys to our quaint but welcoming chalets. Our initial plan of camping became glaringly flawed as time lapsed on the road, leaving us exhausted and reeling at the thought of having to still pitch tents and wake up for a 5:45 am game drive — a fact our welcoming hosts were well aware of in upgrading our sleeping quarters.