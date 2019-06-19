Big dairy wants vegan product purveyors to stop using dairy names

Such dire circumstances have led some in the dairy industry, most notably lobbying groups like the National Milk Producers Federation, to campaign against alternative dairy products —specifically their use of dairy terms on labels.

Changing consumer tastes are regularly cited as a chief cause of dairy’s slow demise, but vegan products using labels such as “milk” — or in this case, “butter” — are seen by the milk lobby as misleading consumers to unfairly steal market share.

In September, the US food and drug administration announced it was “considering approaches to modernise standards of identity” of dairy foods and would be collecting comment from the public. A review of the those comments, commissioned by the Plant-Based Foods Association, contends that 76% were fine with the status quo.

Senators Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, a Democrat, and Jim Risch of Idaho, a Republican, are pushing the Dairy Pride Act, which would require the food and drug administration to create a system of stricter nationwide enforcement for product labelling and the use of certain words.

Under the proposal, labelling something “milk,” for example, must mean the product comes from a “hooved mammal”. A bipartisan version has also been introduced by Peter Welch, a Democrat from Vermont, and has 33 co-sponsors.

States have been considering legislation of their own. The Plant-Based Foods Association counts 10 that have tried or are trying to limit sales of dairy alternative products. Wisconsin, however, has tried taking a slightly different tack — at least when it comes to butter imitators. It ordered supermarkets to take any non-dairy product labelled “butter” off of its shelves.

For 75 years, until the 1960s, margarine was banned in Wisconsin. Serving margarine instead of butter to students, patients or inmates at state-run institutions is still prohibited, unless requested by a doctor. Irish brand Kerrygold — one of the most popular butter brands in the US — was also pulled from shelves in recent years due to a state regulation that requires all butter sold in Wisconsin to have a federal or state grade mark, effectively shutting out foreign butters. Ornua, which owns Kerrygold, made a deal with the state in 2017 to submit to its grading.

On April 15, Wisconsin’s department of agriculture, trade and consumer protection instructed retail food establishments to remove products that are not complying with the statutory definition of butter, which requires that it be made from milk or cream.

“By definition, a ‘vegan’ product cannot be legally labelled and sold as butter,” the state said. Products can be labelled as imitation butter, imitation margarine, or vegetable oil spread — but not the real thing, according to the memo.

The memo, which cited other non-dairy products, including one from Upfield brands, came in response to industry complaints about Miyoko’s Kitchen, according to copies of

e-mails to state regulators.

Bob Bradley, a professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin, Madison Department of Food Science and author of two books on the topic of butter, said in an interview that such products are mislabelled. “It is not butter,” he said flatly.

This is not the first time Miyoko’s butter has been challenged. Her company faced a proposed class-action case last October in New York, but it was settled. Steve Ingham, director of the Wisconsin department of agriculture, trade and consumer protection, said on June 12 that the directive banning products such as Miyoko’s has since been suspended in favour of a public comment period.

“We make a significant proportion of the nation’s butter, and that’s a part of the dairy industry that has been doing well,” he said. “So we take it seriously, and when I get complaints about this — these imitation butter products — we do follow up.”

During the almost two months the removal order was in effect Miyoko’s Kitchen said its products were pulled from at least one Whole Foods store in Madison and from the retail chain Skogen’s Festival Foods.

Whole Foods declined to comment. While Festival Foods confirmed Schinner’s products had been removed from its stores, no other products were singled out, said Kayla Paul, quality assurance and regulatory affairs specialist for the chain.