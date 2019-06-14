Five things to watch this weekend

What's My Name: Muhammad Ali — Showmax

HBO Sports’ mammoth two-part examination of the life of the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) is completely reliant on archive footage of one of the world’s most important, fascinating and consistently challenging public figures. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by LeBron James, the first part of the film traces the meteoric and still gobsmacking 12-year rise of the loud-mouthed, brash young boxer from Kentucky, Cassius Clay, through to his victory over Sonny Liston, his change of name to Muhammad Ali and his adoption of the Muslim faith, to his fateful bout with Joe Frazier, which many felt was the end of his career. Three years after his death, it may not offer too much in the way of an insight into the less public aspects of Ali’s life, but it’s an exhilarating reminder of the life of “the Greatest”.