Five things to watch this weekend

Documentaries, cooking shows and LGBTQ+ adaptions in the middle of Pride Month, here’s your list of go-to entertainment

14 June 2019 - 05:06 Tymon Smith
The Chef Show is a fun, energetic and celebrity filled cooking show. Picture: IMDB/NETFLIX
The Chef Show — Netflix

Director/actor Jon Favreau teams up with his mentor from the 2014 movie Chef, Roy Choi, to produce a fun, energetic and celebrity-filled cooking show that offers plenty of laughs and puts the fun back into cooking and eating with friends. One of the most enjoyable and easy-to-digest cooking shows in a long time.

What's My Name: Muhammad Ali — Showmax

HBO Sports’ mammoth two-part examination of the life of the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) is completely reliant on archive footage of one of the world’s most important, fascinating and consistently challenging public figures. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by LeBron James, the first part of the film traces the meteoric and still gobsmacking 12-year rise of the loud-mouthed, brash young boxer from Kentucky, Cassius Clay, through to his victory over Sonny Liston, his change of name to Muhammad Ali and his adoption of the Muslim faith, to his fateful bout with Joe Frazier, which many felt was the end of his career. Three years after his death, it may not offer too much in the way of an insight into the less public aspects of Ali’s life, but it’s an exhilarating reminder of the life of “the Greatest”.

Too Old to Die Young — Amazon Prime

Cult favourite Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn brings his particularly noirish, neon-lit, violent vision to television with a 13-hour miniseries that stars Miles Teller as a cop whose life is thrown into chaos after one fateful night, sending him on a dark, terrible and over-the-top but intriguing journey into an underworld filled with sword-wielding Yakuzas and pornographers. It’s typically stylish and visually lush entertainment from a director who continues to confound and surprise in equal measure. It remains to be seen how things will play out, but for now it’s certainly got something that makes you want to find out.

The Black Godfather — Netflix

To those who know, it is no surprise that he should be the subject of a documentary. But for those who don’t, and there will be many, the name Clarence Avant may be unfamiliar. In a half-decade career as a powerhouse figure in the world of show business, Avant, as this documentary shows, has been involved with every entertainer you know from Bill Withers, Quincy Jones, Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dog, to industry executives like David Geffen and Andre Harrell, and figures in the civil rights movement such as Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, Andrew Young and Barack Obama. They will all tell you why Avant has earned the well-deserved moniker of black culture’s Godfather.

Tales of the City — Netflix

This miniseries is not so much a reboot of the 1993 cult classic television adaptation of Armistead Maupin’s series of novels about LGBTQ+ life in San Francisco as a re-imagining of the material for a new, more complex but, gratefully, more inclusive 21st century version of the world. Starring Ellen Page and Laura Linney, it’s a charming, nostalgic and heartwarming look at the lives of the new gender-fluid and openly accepted community of the Bay area and their very human, understandable challenges.

