Screen time is not quite as bad as a heroin habit

Screen time is a relatively new parenting concept — one that sometimes incorporates navigating the realm of parenting through the use of threats and rewards and making the best decisions for your children regarding their health, leisure time and general wellbeing.

The only guidelines are new research and studies that often warn of the calamitous consequences of “digital addiction”. But, despite the doom and gloom surrounding the use of smartphones and tablets, new research suggests it is not all bad.

In a commentary posted in the Journal of the American Medical Association, a peer-reviewed medical journal, Dimitri Christakis argues that there is a fine line between beneficial media exposure and damaging media exposure.

As the director of the Centre for Child Health, Behavior and Development at the Seattle Children’s Research Institute, a professor in the field and a practising pediatrician at Seattle Children’s Hospital, Christakis is a leading expert in the field of child health care.

Christakis writes in the publication, “A recent meta-analysis found that adolescents with heavy and no social media usage have diminished mental health compared with those with moderate usage.”

Compared with children who didn’t use social media, children who used social media for one hour per day had a 12% reduced risk of depression. Children who used social media for three hours a day had a 19% increased risk of depression while using social media for five hours increased their risk by 80%.