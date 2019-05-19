How technology is part of the greenhouse gas problem

Paris — Technology is often touted as a solution to the world’s environmental challenges, but it is part of the problem: industry executives are facing rising pressure to clean up their energy and resource-intensive business.

How much energy, for example, does it take to send a 1MB e-mail?

About 25W/hr, representing 20g of carbon dioxide emissions, according to France’s CNRS research centre.

It might not seem like much, but the Radicati research group expects 293-billion e-mails will be sent every single day in 2019 and the power needs to be generated — mostly from fossil fuels.

Apps can quickly drain and shorten the life of phone batteries, with Snapchat a particularly “heavy” messaging service because it automatically turns on the camera.

Then there are the server farms crunching mammoth amounts of data worldwide, which require huge amounts of electricity both to run and to power air conditioning which keeps the equipment from getting too hot.

“Under the current global energy mix, the share of greenhouse gas emissions from information and communication technologies will rise from 2.5% in 2013 to 4% in 2020,” the French think-tank Shift Project said in a recent report.

That makes the sector more carbon-intensive than civil aviation (a 2% share of emissions in 2018) and on track to reach cars (8%), it said.

In February Greenpeace warned about the concentration of data centres, in particular those used by Amazon, in the US state of Virginia, which reportedly help transmit 70% of the world's internet traffic.

To cope with the voracious energy needs, the local power company Dominion turned to nonrenewable fuel sources —drawing the ire of tech firms.

Most have pledged to use as much “clean” energy from wind farms or other sources as possible, with Facebook signing a partnership with Greenpeace several years ago.

Invisible threat

“Our use of data, videos and streaming, the cloud, it’s invisible to us but it can have a huge impact and require a use of nonrenewable energies in a way that would surprise a lot of people," said Gary Cook, an IT campaigner at Greenpeace.

“Given this rapid growth, in numbers and size, decisions on electricity sources is becoming absolutely critical,” he said.

The surge in video and streaming services poses a particular challenge: already in 2017 Greenpeace estimated that the viral K-pop sensation “Gangnam Style”, viewed more than 2.7-billion times, had consumed a year’s worth of production from a small nuclear power plant.

Video streaming now accounts for nearly 60% of all “downstream” internet traffic from servers to individual devices, with Netflix alone generating 15%, according to an October report from US network analysis and services group Sandvine.

Music services also take a toll. In 2000 researchers at the Universities of Glasgow and Oslo found that greenhouse gas emissions from the US music industry alone stood at 157-million kilograms in 2000.

But by 2016, even as the use of plastics for CDs and their cases plummeted, the storage and sharing of online music files in the US generated between 200-million and 350-million kilograms of greenhouse emissions.

Tech executives say they are taking action to shrink their environmental footprint.

Carole Marechal of DATA4, which operates data centres in France, Italy and Luxembourg, said her clients can get real-time readings of how much energy and water they are using, as well as their share of greenhouse gas emissions.

“But it’s not limited only to energy consumption,” Marechal said, pointing to the energy and resources required to build digital infrastructures worldwide, and to recycle them.