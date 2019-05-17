Venice Biennale 2019 — contemporary artists, global diversity and sobering realisations

History, despite Rugoff’s insistent present tense, remains an animating force in those pieces which most evocatively express what the world feels like now. Sun Yuan and Peng Yu’s Dear stands out within the Arsenale interior: a large silicon white chair, in imperial Roman style, raised and enclosed in a glass cage like a throne.

Francis Bacon’s caged popes screaming on their thrones spring to mind, but this chair’s occupant is a black rubber hose activated every few minutes to whip the cage in a frenzy, hissing and scratching the surfaces, until, exhausted, it collapses in a coiled heap — the exercise of power as violent, frustrated, futile. Sun and Peng also show the compelling Can’t Help Myself, another caged robot shovelling and sweeping a bloodlike fluid which keeps oozing back, impossible to cover up.

The Giardini is generally weaker. Surprisingly poor figurative paintings, sub-art-school — Nicole Eisenman, Jill Mulleady — are messily arranged among biennale clichés such as art collective Slavs and Tatars’ placards of unreadable script and Rosemarie Trockel’s pointless assemblies of objects. So much dead matter in a universe already overstuffed.

The highlights here are two virtual pieces: Ian Cheng’s artificially intelligent caterpillar splurging across a screen, Bob (Bag of Beliefs), and — the poetic heart — Cyprien Gaillard’s L’Ange du Foyer, a multicoloured hologram of the winged, clawed, fanged spirit in Max Ernst’s Fireside Angel, painted in fear of fascism in 1937, which darts and pounces about the Giardini’s shadowy, domed, mirrored central gallery.

Rugoff imposes no themes: his opening salvo, cloaking the Giardini façade in rising steam — Lara Favoretto’s Thinking Head — advocates bewilderment, positing art as today’s equivalent of the medieval mystic work The Cloud of Unknowing, where to unthink familiarities is to see afresh. It is an upbeat position: Rugoff is less confrontational than the late visionary Okwui Enwezor, curator of the Biennale’s central exhibition in 2015. But, sharing Enwezor’s seriousness of purpose, Rugoff’s show is far more gripping than Christine Macel’s lightweight Biennale in 2017.

What emerges in the broadest sense from Rugoff’s “interesting times” is a shipwreck of political and cultural stabilities — migrant tragedies, proliferation of repressive regimes, new inequalities. These subjects dominate the mixed offerings at the national pavilions, although the best share determined optimism and resistance.

Misery, however, reigns atop the Giardini avenue, prestigious sites of the British, French and German pavilions, redolent of the world order when the Biennale began in 1895. Sic transit . . . For Britain, Cathy Wilkes’s sparse domestic installation of mannequins, lace scraps, diminutive vases of flowers, washing-up bowl and fragments of plastic limbs, is a joyless meditation on austerity Britain, growing ever smaller in global significance. It is at once self-righteous and meant to underwhelm, not a place you want to linger. Nevertheless, Wilkes’s dignity, restraint and coherence set her apart from her immediate neighbours.