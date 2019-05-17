Architect IM Pei, of the Louvre Pyramid fame, dies at age 102

Pei’s masterstroke was to link the three wings of the world’s most visited museum with vast underground galleries bathed in light from his glass and steel pyramid. It also served as the museum’s main entrance, making its subterranean concourse bright even on the most overcast of days.

Pei, who grew up in Hong Kong and Shanghai before studying at Harvard with the Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius, was not the most obvious choice for the job, having never worked on a historic building before.

However, then French president François Mitterrand was so impressed with his modernist extension to the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC that he insisted he was the man for the Louvre.

‘Tact and humour’

The Socialist leader was in the midst of attempting to transform Paris with a series of architectural projects that included the Bastille Opera and La Grande Arche de La Défense, a huge modernist archway in the west of Paris.

Already in his mid-60s and an established star in the US for his elegant John F Kennedy Library and Dallas City Hall, Pei was unprepared for the hostility of the reception his radical plans would receive. He needed all his tact and dry sense of humour to survive a series of encounters with planning officials and historians.

One meeting with the French historic monuments commission in January 1984 ended in uproar, with Pei unable even to present his ideas.

“You are not in Dallas now!” one of the experts shouted at him during what he recalled was a “terrible session”, where he felt the target of anti-Chinese racism.

He had won the Pritzker Prize, the “Nobel of architecture”, in 1983, but even that didn’t seem to assuage his detractors.